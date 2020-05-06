Tennis

'Who is this kid?' Sharapova recalls first meeting with Djokovic

maria sharapova novak djokovic

Image credit: Eurosport

ByCarrie Dunn
22 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
@carriesparkle

Maria Sharapova revealed the funny story behind her first meeting with Novak Djokovic in an Instagram Live chat.

The two Grand Slam winners are long-time friends - and chatted for over an hour about their memories of their careers.

Sharapova, now 33, shared her earliest memory of Djokovic, now 32 - when the two faced each other in a mixed doubles exhibition match.

"You said that if you won, I would have to pay for dinner - and I said, 'OK, who is this kid?'" recalled the Russian.

"And you won and were like, 'We have dinner. Tonight. We're going to the Japanese place,' and I was like, 'Are you serious? You and me? Going to dinner? Tonight?'

"So we did. You pulled out this old Kodak camera and you asked the waiter to take a photo of us, and I was like, 'This feels like I auctioned myself off for this dinner,' and here we are."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_0O7zQn4sL/?hl=en

Sharapova, who announced her retirement in February after a long struggle with injuries, talked about her life in quarantine with her parents, and said she was still getting used to reducing the physical stress her body was under.

"To be honest, I was very stubborn in the past couple of years with my body," she said. "I struggled a lot with it because I kept thinking that it would a hurdle I could pass, and I could get better.

"It's been somewhat of a transitional relief that I'm not putting my body through that any more."

Tennis
