Federer blitzed his way to a 10th Swiss Indoors title last week, securing the victory in his hometown of Basel without dropping a set and capping it off with a 69-minute 6-2 6-2 win over Alex De Minaur in Sunday’s final.

The Swiss went on to withdraw from this week’s Paris Masters, stating: "I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.”

The world No 3 is still set to feature at the ATP Finals in London next month, the season-ending tournament he has not won since 2011.

But though there are still records to chase – victory in Basel moved Federer onto 103 ATP titles, six behind Jimmy Connors – there is a growing sense that 2020 could be the year the 20-time Grand Slam champion retires from tennis.

The emotion in Basel

Federer’s post-victory interview in Basel hinted that mental fatigue is perhaps weighing heavier on his mind than what the physical side is doing to his body.

He broke down when addressing an adoring crowd, going on to admit it was the thought of family and the week’s work which prompted the floods of tears.

“I think it might be partially reminiscing back at everything that went on this week,” he said.

" Definitely the family, the thought of the team aspect, the family aspect, everything that goes into me still being able to do it today. People think I just go out there and just do it and have these types of weeks or these types of matches at will. "

“But there’s so much more that goes into it, let alone managing four children, [which] is a challenge, but a good one.”

Family matters

Understandably, it is evident family duties are playing a heavy role in dictating the father-of-four’s schedule.

Federer may be six off matching Connors, but he is not willing to put his body on the line in the pursuit of titles – a clear indication he is thinking about life after tennis.

"Of course I would be happy if I could equal such a significant record," he said, per tennis.com.

"I'm not planning to chase the most titles. The priority is health and family. Everything else is secondary."

Federer has also been coy when discussing his retirement, but cannot avoid addressing the matter and highlighting the importance of family when doing so.

"It's not a problem that the season is almost over. It's more of a problem that I'm at the end of my career,” Federer told SRF.

“I feel like everything happened so fast. That makes me a bit sad sometimes. But I know I'm going to be okay when the moment comes.

" I know it could be over quickly: An injury, something happens to someone in my family. It is a pity that I am at the end of my career and everything has gone so fast. "

So will we see a 2020 swansong?

Federer waited until January of this year before announcing his plans to play the 2019 French Open, but this time around the confirmation came in mid-October for 2020.

It may be a case of over-scrutinising, but the early planning could be interpreted as Federer wanting to lay-out his swansong plans as soon as possible.

He has also confirmed he will appear at Wimbledon and the US Open next year, as well as Tokyo 2020, with the Olympics sandwiched between those two Grand Slams.

The need to confirm so early is in part due to the constant questions he receives about his schedule, his future, and his potential retirement, but it is difficult to look past the fact that a year where he is pursuing Olympic gold and hoping to topple Connors makes it the perfect year to bow out, regardless of whether he achieves these feats or not.

The big question would of course be when. Could he possibly go beyond 2020 and play through to Wimbledon 2021? The scene of eight of his 20 Grand Slam triumphs?

Or could it be Basel? Having gone from ball boy to a 10-time champion at his hometown tournament, it would be a fitting location and date to say farewell given that it comes towards the end of the season.

There is also the Laver Cup, Federer’s brainchild, which also falls after the four Grand Slams and has proved an undeniable success in its three exhilarating editions to date.

Champions do not quit easily

Only Federer and perhaps his close team truly know his actual retirement plans, and we are simply left to speculate.

The murmurs could even inspire Federer into playing beyond 40, and we have already witnessed this year that champions do not go quietly.

The retirement video played out to Andy Murray at the Australian Open was arguably a contributing factor towards the three-time Grand Slam champion’s determination to return to the Tour after hip surgery.

Murray has defied the odds since his return, winning the ATP Antwerp title earlier this month, and there is no telling how Federer will react when the montages arrive in their droves if he does make 2020 his farewell tour.

But, crucially, Federer is still winning, still competing at the highest level, still beating players almost half his age.

He is third in the world and came agonisingly close to a 21st Grand Slam at Wimbledon earlier this year. Why would he quit while he is still so near the top?

So many questions. Ones only he can answer.