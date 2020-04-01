It was no surprise to learn officially on Wednesday that Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War.

But it was still news which shook some of the very top players in tennis.

Roger Federer was hoping to extend his record to nine singles titles this summer but will now have to wait until 2021 for what could be a final appearance on the grass courts.

He simply tweeted:

Serena Williams, a winner of seven singles titles and seven doubles titles, was also taken aback by the news.

1987 champion Pat Cash urged consideration of the impact no Wimbledon will have on the local community:

Britain's number one and former semi-finalist Johanna Konta is already looking forward to next year:

Former champion Petra Kvitova is sure that the tournament will return "better than ever":

Ukraine's Elina Svitolina, however, brought a bit of levity to the situation - through song: