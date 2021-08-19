American tennis player Varvara Lepchenko is provisionally suspended for an anti-doping violation.

The 35-year-old competitor tested positive for a banned substance, according to a statement from the International Tennis Federation released on Thursday.

Lepchenko gave a urine sample at the Hungary Grand Prix on July 12, and the sample tested positive for metabolites of adrafinil or modafinil, which are banned by WADA (the World Anti-Doping Agency).

"Lepchenko had (and retains) the right to apply to the chair of the independent tribunal convened to hear her case why the provisional suspension should not be imposed (or should be vacated), but has not exercised that right," the ITF said.

Lepchenko is ranked 127 in the world and she has won one singles WTA Challenger title, 13 ITF singles titles and a ITF doubles title.

