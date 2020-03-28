All tennis tournaments have been suspended until June 7 with The All England Club set to have an emergency meeting next week to discuss whether Wimbledon, due to start on June 29, can take place this year.

Britain's Jamie Murray says organisers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season.

And with the clay-court season no longer taking place, Simon is hopeful the grass-court swing will be played on time, but insists health and safety takes priority.

"Obviously, the WTA family is going through the same things that everyone else in the world is going through,” he told Tennis Channel.

“I think we’re certainly healthy at this point of time and in good spirits.

“I also hope that’s true with all of the tennis fans as well. It’s unprecedented times and we’re all going to get through this together.

" Like everyone else in the world right now, we’re looking at all of the data and taking all of the information we’ve received from the medical experts, the local governments with respect to the restrictions that are in place. "

Simon says the WTA will be "realistic" when setting a return date and does envisage a hard-court season may also be possible.

He added: "The WTA and tennis is a little bit unique because it’s global.

“All of the travel restrictions and the challenges being faced are certainly going to affect us in being able to move players along.

“Currently, we’re hopeful to play again with our grass-court season, which begins June 8, but we’re also realistic.

“We also realise it could be delayed even further. First and foremost is the safety of our athletes, our staff and, of course, the fans that come to the events.

“We want to be playing as soon as we possibly can. Hopefully, it’s June, but if not we’re hopeful for the summer hard-court season back here in the States.”