The WTA announced on Monday that the tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A WTA spokesperson said in a statement: "Due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak, the WTA tournaments in Stuttgart, Istanbul and Prague will not be held as scheduled.

"We regret this is the case for all of our loyal fans, players, sponsors and all those who support women’s professional tennis.

" At this point in time, the WTA Tour is now suspended until May 2. "

"We will make a decision in the week ahead regarding the remaining WTA European clay court events and will continue to monitor this situation closely and its impact on the 2020 WTA Tour season."