The six-time Grand Slam Champion made her return to tennis on Monday, losing 2-6 6-7 to Garbine Muguruza.

But her impressive display and desire to return prompted a huge response from her fellow athletes, with Serena Williams leading the plaudits, saying: "Seriously so so so proud of Kim Clijsters. You inspire me. Wow. Just wow congrats you did amazing."

And Williams wasn't alone in her praise. Chris Evert, Tracy Austrin and Pam Shriver were all extremely impressed with the quality of Clijsters' display against such an in-form opponent.

And Jimmy Connors also offered his praise and advice, tweeting: "Good start Kim. Keep working and don't get discouraged. Glad to see you back, more to come!"

At the age of 36 Clijsters is taking on a big challenge to come back, but her performance suggested it was the right decision and she told her fans that she is positive about continuing her comeback.