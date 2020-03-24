Getty Images
'You start thinking the worst' - Andy Murray on the struggles of recovery from injury
Andy Murray has opened up about the challenges he has faced as he has worked to recover from a hip injury and subsequent surgery that at one time looked like ending his tennis career.
"When you're not getting better after four or five weeks of rest...you start obviously thinking the worst, and if that's the case that's obviously career-ending," the former world number one told Amazon Prime.
"It's been difficult, the emotional ups and downs of not knowing what's going on and being given potential worst-case scenarios and thinking this might be it."
Murray revealed his injury and intent to undergo hip resurfacing surgery in a tearful press conference at the 2019 Australian Open.
He made a comeback later in the year, winning the men's doubles at Queen's with Feliciano Lopez, and lifting a singles title at the European Open in Antwerp by beating Stan Wawrinka in the final.
However, he sustained a pelvic injury that prevented him from making any further progress, and limited his Davis Cup involvement to a single rubber.
He added in an interview with Amazon Prime Sport that he is still hopeful of making a return to the court.
"I've been practising on the court in the last ten days or so and been feeling quite good...it's been responding well," he said.