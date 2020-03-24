"When you're not getting better after four or five weeks of rest...you start obviously thinking the worst, and if that's the case that's obviously career-ending," the former world number one told Amazon Prime.

"It's been difficult, the emotional ups and downs of not knowing what's going on and being given potential worst-case scenarios and thinking this might be it."

Murray revealed his injury and intent to undergo hip resurfacing surgery in a tearful press conference at the 2019 Australian Open.

He made a comeback later in the year, winning the men's doubles at Queen's with Feliciano Lopez, and lifting a singles title at the European Open in Antwerp by beating Stan Wawrinka in the final.

However, he sustained a pelvic injury that prevented him from making any further progress, and limited his Davis Cup involvement to a single rubber.

He added in an interview with Amazon Prime Sport that he is still hopeful of making a return to the court.

"I've been practising on the court in the last ten days or so and been feeling quite good...it's been responding well," he said.