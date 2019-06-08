Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem - match stats
June 8 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Austrian Dominic Thiem's 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the French Open, which finished on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding): 1-Djokovic 4-Thiem Aces 6 4 Double faults 4 4 Break
1-Djokovic 4-Thiem
Aces 6 4
Double faults 4 4
Break points won 7/12 9/22
Net points won 35/71 18/20
Winners 39 52
Unforced errors 53 60
Total points won 159 167
Match duration: four hours and 13 minutes
