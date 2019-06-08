Tennis-Novak Djokovic v Dominic Thiem - match stats

June 8 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Austrian Dominic

Thiem's 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 victory over Serbia's Novak Djokovic

in the semi-finals of the French Open, which finished on

Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):



1-Djokovic 4-Thiem

Aces 6 4

Double faults 4 4

Break points won 7/12 9/22

Net points won 35/71 18/20

Winners 39 52

Unforced errors 53 60

Total points won 159 167

Match duration: four hours and 13 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare

Fallon)

