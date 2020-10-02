7-PETRA KVITOVA

Age: 30

WTA ranking: 11 (Highest: 2)

Grand Slam titles: 2 (Wimbledon 2011, 2014)

Career WTA titles: 27

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Semi-final (2012)

After a semi-final appearance at Roland Garros in 2012, Kvitova has never gone past the fourth round and an injury forced her to withdraw before her first round match last year.

The twice Wimbledon champion is a grasscourt specialist and came to Paris straight from the U.S. Open without any practice on clay.

Kvitova has held her own so far but is yet to be truly tested with two straight sets victories, but she has been broken numerous times on her serve.

LEYLAH FERNANDEZ

Age: 18

WTA ranking: 100 (Highest: 98)

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career WTA titles: 0

2019 French Open performance: Did not play

Best French Open performance: Main draw debut

Fernandez is the new kid on the block who made her Grand Slam debut in Australia earlier this year but she is no stranger to Roland Garros having been crowned the French Open junior champion last year.

The diminutive 18-year-old has already seen off Polish 31st seed Magda Linette and experienced Slovenian Polona Hercog, and the Canadian has so far revelled on the slow clay surface as she looks to extend her stay in Paris into the second week.

