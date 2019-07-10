Tennis-Roger Federer v Kei Nishikori

2-ROGER FEDERER

Age: 37

ATP Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 20 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017)

Federer was at his ruthless best as he raced past Italian youngster Matteo Berrettini to reach a record-extending 17th quarter-final at Wimbledon.

The Swiss has cruised through his opening four matches but will be tested by Nishikori, who won their last meeting at the 2018 ATP Finals.

8-KEI NISHIKORI

Age: 29

ATP Ranking: 7 (Highest ranking: 4)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals

Best Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals (2018, 2019)

Nishikori has slipped under the radar in his only grass court tournament appearance this season, having dropped just one set across four matches.

The Japanese has met Federer at a Grand Slam only once, losing in five sets in the fourth round of the 2017 Australian Open. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)