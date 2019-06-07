Tennis-Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal - match stats

June 7 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's

6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Switzerland's Roger Federer in the

semi-finals of the French Open on Friday (prefix denotes

seeding):



3-Federer 2-Nadal

Aces 3 3

Double faults 1 1

Break points won 2/4 6/16

Net points won 17/35 9/20

Winners 25 33

Unforced errors 34 19

Total points won 79 102

Match duration: two hours and 25 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

Editing by David Goodman

)

