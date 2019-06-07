Tennis-Roger Federer v Rafa Nadal - match stats
June 7 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Switzerland's Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the French Open on Friday (prefix denotes seeding): 3-Federer 2-Nadal Aces 3 3 Double faults 1 1 Break points won 2/4
3-Federer 2-Nadal
Aces 3 3
Double faults 1 1
Break points won 2/4 6/16
Net points won 17/35 9/20
Winners 25 33
Unforced errors 34 19
Total points won 79 102
Match duration: two hours and 25 minutes
