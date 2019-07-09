Tennis-Serena Williams v Alison Riske

11-SERENA WILLIAMS

Age: 37

WTA Ranking: 10 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 23 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017; French Open 2002, 2013, 2015; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014)

2018 Wimbledon performance: Runner-up

Best Wimbledon performance: Winner (2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, 2016)

Williams, who is chasing a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam that has so far eluded her since maternity leave, made light work of Carla Suarez Navarro in the last 16.

She now faces her former doubles partner Riske, whom she has never played before.

ALISON RISKE

Age: 29

WTA Ranking: 55 (Highest ranking: 36)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 Wimbledon performance: Second round

Best Wimbledon performance: Quarter-finals (2019)

Riske produced one of the tournament's biggest shocks with a 3-6 6-2 6-3 win over world number one Ash Barty to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

The 29-year-old is enjoying the form of her life on grass this season, having won 14 of her 15 matches on the surface. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)