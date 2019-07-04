Tennis-Serena Williams v Kaja Juvan - match stats

By Reuters

49 minutes agoUpdated 47 minutes ago

July 4 (Reuters) - Key statistics from American Serena Williams' 2-6 6-2 6-4 victory over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):

11-Williams Kaja Juvan

Aces 6 4

Double faults 5 3

Break points won 4/10 3/3

Net points won 13/24 6/9

Winners 25 12

Unforced errors 26 23

Total points won 81 73

Match duration: One hour and 34 minutes (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

