Tennis-Serena Williams v Kaja Juvan - match stats
July 4 (Reuters) - Key statistics from American Serena Williams' 2-6 6-2 6-4 victory over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan in the second round of Wimbledon on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding):
11-Williams Kaja Juvan
Aces 6 4
Double faults 5 3
Break points won 4/10 3/3
Net points won 13/24 6/9
Winners 25 12
Unforced errors 26 23
Total points won 81 73
Match duration: One hour and 34 minutes (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
