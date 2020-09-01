Sept 1 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Serena Williams' 7-5

6-3 victory over fellow American Kristie Ahn in the first round

of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):



3-Williams Ahn

Aces 13 2

Double faults 3 6

Break points won 4/6 2/3

Net points won 9/16 2/5

Winners 28 12

Unforced errors 24 24

Total points won 70 53

Match duration: One hour, 21 minutes



(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

