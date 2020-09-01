Sept 1 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Serena Williams' 7-5
6-3 victory over fellow American Kristie Ahn in the first round
of the U.S. Open on Tuesday (prefix number denotes seeding):
3-Williams Ahn
Aces 13 2
Double faults 3 6
Break points won 4/6 2/3
Net points won 9/16 2/5
Winners 28 12
Unforced errors 24 24
Total points won 70 53
Match duration: One hour, 21 minutes
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
Tennis
Murray ready for long haul after winning gruelling opener in New York
Tennis
Querrey quits ATP Council and joins new players association
Tennis
Keys makes quick work of Babos to advance