Tennis-Serena Williams v Simona Halep - match stats
11-Williams 7-Halep
Aces 2 1
Double faults 1 0
Break points won 0/1 4/5
Net points won 4/11 2/2
Winners 17 13
Unforced errors 26 3
Total points won 38 55
Match duration: 56 minutes
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru
Editing by Toby Davis)
