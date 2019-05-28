Tennis-Simona Halep v Ajla Tomljanovic - match stats
May 28 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Romanian Simona Halep's 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding): 3-Halep Tomljanovic Aces 3 1 Double faults 3 5 Break points won 7
3-Halep Tomljanovic
Aces 3 1
Double faults 3 5
Break points won 7/10 4/10
Net points won 7/9 7/10
Winners 19 19
Unforced errors 22 30
Total points won 81 69
Match duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
