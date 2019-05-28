Tennis-Simona Halep v Ajla Tomljanovic - match stats

May 28 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Romanian Simona

Halep's 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in

the first round of the French Open on Tuesday (prefix denotes

seeding):



3-Halep Tomljanovic

Aces 3 1

Double faults 3 5

Break points won 7/10 4/10

Net points won 7/9 7/10

Winners 19 19

Unforced errors 22 30

Total points won 81 69

Match duration: 1 hour and 35 minutes



(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)

