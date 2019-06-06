Tennis-Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova - match stats
June 6 (Reuters) - Key statistics from American Amanda Anisimova's 6-2 6-4 victory over Romania's Simona Halep in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Thursday (prefix denotes seeding): 3-Halep Anisimova Aces 1 1 Double faults 2 0 Break points won 1/7
3-Halep Anisimova
Aces 1 1
Double faults 2 0
Break points won 1/7 4/7
Net points won 2/5 4/6
Winners 16 25
Unforced errors 17 24
Total points won 52 68
Match duration: one hour and eight minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Christian Radnedge)
