Tennis-Simona Halep v Amanda Anisimova - match stats

June 6 (Reuters) - Key statistics from American Amanda

Anisimova's 6-2 6-4 victory over Romania's Simona Halep in the

quarter-finals of the French Open on Thursday (prefix denotes

seeding):



3-Halep Anisimova

Aces 1 1

Double faults 2 0

Break points won 1/7 4/7

Net points won 2/5 4/6

Winners 16 25

Unforced errors 17 24

Total points won 52 68

Match duration: one hour and eight minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru;

Editing by Christian Radnedge)

