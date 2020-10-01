1-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 29

Roland-Garros Highlights | Petra Martic - Veronika Kudermetova 29 MINUTES AGO

WTA ranking: 2 (Highest: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2018; Wimbledon 2019)

Career WTA titles: 22

2019 French Open performance: Quarter-finals

Best French Open performance: Winner (2018)

World number two Halep breezed through her opener with a straight-sets victory against Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo before putting in a disciplined performance for a second-round win over big-hitting Irina-Camelia Begu.

The 29-year-old has a shot at revenge when she faces Anisimova, who ended Halep's title defence last year before losing in the semi-finals to eventual winner Ash Barty.

25-AMANDA ANISIMOVA

Age: 19

WTA ranking: 29

Grand Slam titles: 0

Career ATP/WTA titles: 1

2019 French Open performance: Semi-finals

Best French Open performance: Semi-finals (2019)

American teenager Anisimova eased past Germany's Tamara Korpatsch in her opening match and downed compatriot Bernarda Pera in a similar fashion in the second round.

The 2019 semi-finalist will look to continue her fine form to record another upset against Halep, who is considered the overwhelming favourite to lift her second French Open title in the absence of world number one and defending champion Barty.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Anisimova leads 1-0

2019 Anisimova d Halep 6-2 6-4 (French Open, clay) (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)

Roland-Garros Highlights | Roberto Bautista Agut - Attila Balazs 42 MINUTES AGO