Tennis-Simona Halep v Lesia Tsurenko - match stats

June 1 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Romanian Simona

Halep's 6-2 6-1 victory over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the

third round of the French Open on Saturday (prefix denotes

seeding):







3-Halep 27-Tsurenko

Aces 0 0

Double faults 3 5

Break points won 8/10 3/3

Net points won 5/5 3/7

Winners 9 8

Unforced errors 14 32

Total points won 55 30

Match duration: 55 minutes



(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto

Ganguly)

