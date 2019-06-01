Tennis-Simona Halep v Lesia Tsurenko - match stats
June 1 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Romanian Simona
Halep's 6-2 6-1 victory over Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko in the
third round of the French Open on Saturday (prefix denotes
seeding):
3-Halep 27-Tsurenko
Aces 0 0
Double faults 3 5
Break points won 8/10 3/3
Net points won 5/5 3/7
Winners 9 8
Unforced errors 14 32
Total points won 55 30
Match duration: 55 minutes
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto
Ganguly)
