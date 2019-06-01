Tennis-Simona Halep v Lesia Tsurenko

3-SIMONA HALEP

Age: 27

WTA Ranking: 3 (Highest ranking: 1)

Grand Slam titles: 1 (French Open 2018)

2018 French Open performance: Winner

Best French Open performance: Winner (2018)

Halep, who fended off questions about her motivation ahead of her title defence at Roland Garros, has overcome tough tests in the opening two rounds to beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic and Poland's Magda Linette.

The Romanian will look to further silence any doubters with an assured performance in the third round, as she faces a rival who has never managed to beat her in seven career meetings.

27-LESIA TSURENKO

Age: 30

WTA Ranking: 27 (Highest ranking: 23)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Fourth round

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2018)

Tsurenko produced a battling win over Aleksandra Krunic in the second round to overcome a mental conflict that struck her after she turned 30 on Thursday.

The Ukrainian, who powered past Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in her tournament opener, will be targeting another welcome boost in confidence with an upset win over the defending champion.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: 7-0

2019 Halep d Tsurenko 6-3 7-5 (Dubai, hard)

2019 Halep d Tsurenko 6-2 6-3 (Doha, hard)

2018 Halep d Tsurenko 6-4 6-1 (Cincinnati, hard)

2014 Halep d Tsurenko 6-3 4-6 6-4 (Wimbledon, grass)

2013 Halep d Tsurenko 6-3 6-1 ('S-Hertogenbosch, grass)

2012 Halep d Tsurenko 3-0 retired (Linz, hard)

2009 Halep d Tsurenko 6-4 7-5 (Opole, carpet) (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)