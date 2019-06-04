Tennis-Sloane Stephens v Johanna Konta - match stats
June 4 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Briton Johanna Konta's 6-1 6-4 victory over American Sloane Stephens in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday (prefix denotes seeding): 7-Stephens 26-Konta Aces 1 6 Double faults 1 2 Break points won 0/1
7-Stephens 26-Konta
Aces 1 6
Double faults 1 2
Break points won 0/1 3/7
Net points won 3/4 3/4
Winners 12 25
Unforced errors 14 13
Total points won 41 61
Match duration: one hours and 11 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
