Tennis-Sloane Stephens v Johanna Konta - match stats

June 4 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Briton Johanna

Konta's 6-1 6-4 victory over American Sloane Stephens in the

quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday (prefix denotes

seeding):



7-Stephens 26-Konta

Aces 1 6

Double faults 1 2

Break points won 0/1 3/7

Net points won 3/4 3/4

Winners 12 25

Unforced errors 14 13

Total points won 41 61

Match duration: one hours and 11 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru

Editing by David Goodman)

