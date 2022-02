Tennis

'Tennis sometimes not important' - Medvedev on 'roller coaster of a day'

Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev claimed he had endured a "roller coaster of a day" after climbing to number one in the world with victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the quarter-finals of the ATP Mexico Open just hours after his country had launched an invasion of Ukraine.

00:00:47, an hour ago