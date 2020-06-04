Tennis

Tennis star Gauff demands change amid protests over Floyd death

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
44 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - American teenage tennis prodigy Coco Gauff appeared at a protest in her hometown of Delray Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, calling for racial and social justice after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the U.S.

"I was eight years old when Trayvon Martin was killed. So why am I here at 16 still demanding change?" said Gauff, days after posting a video on social media in which she pledged to use her voice to fight against racism.

Martin was an unarmed black teenager whose killing by civilian George Zimmerman 200 miles away in Sanford, Florida, in 2012 helped spark the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Play Icon
Tennis

Rafael Nadal: ‘Tennis without fans loses almost everything’

2 HOURS AGO

"It breaks my heart because I'm fighting for the future for my brothers," said Gauff. "I'm fighting for the future for my future kids, I'm fighting for the future for my future grandchildren."

Floyd's death on May 25 has sparked a week of sometimes violent protests and civil unrest in cities across the U.S.

Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer who appeared in a cell phone video kneeling on Floyd's neck, has been charged with murder.

Gauff, who rocketed to fame after a stunning upset victory over her idol Venus Williams at last year's Wimbledon, spoke at the rally after her grandmother Yvonne Odom, who was the first black student at her high school https://www.washingtonpost.com/sports/2020/01/24/coco-gauff-grandmother in 1961, addressed the crowd.

"It's sad that I'm here protesting the same thing that she did 50-plus years ago," said Gauff. (Reporting by Amy Tennery; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Play Icon
Tennis

Rafael Nadal: If US Open was today, I wouldn’t travel

2 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Result: Djokovic crushes Federer, voted greatest men’s champion ever

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Result: Djokovic crushes Federer, voted greatest men’s champion ever

3 HOURS AGO
Tennis

'I don't like your serve at all' - How Becker became Djokovic's coach

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Nadal says he would not travel to U.S. Open in present circumstances

6 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Players will always feel at risk without vaccine, says Ram

7 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Rafael Nadal: ‘Tennis without fans loses almost everything’

00:01:17
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafael Nadal: If US Open was today, I wouldn’t travel

00:02:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

'This guy is something special!' - Corretja on realising Nadal and Federer were unique

00:02:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

Tennis Legends: Kuerten reveals coaching talks with Tsitsipas

00:04:44
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Cycling

Woods sole bright spot as uncertainty swirls around Cannondale-Drapac’s future

28/08/2017 AT 00:44
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
League Cup

Will a League Cup win make Klopp the new Mourinho - or the new Laudrup?

05/01/2016 AT 08:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleResult: Djokovic crushes Federer, voted greatest men’s champion ever
Next articleReport: NHL, players agree on playoff format