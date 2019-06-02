Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Stan Wawrinka - match stats
June 2 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Stan Wawrinka's 7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 3-6 8-6 victory over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding): 6-Tsitsipas 24-Wawrinka Aces 3 16 Double faults 6 3 Break points won 5
6-Tsitsipas 24-Wawrinka
Aces 3 16
Double faults 6 3
Break points won 5/27 5/14
Net points won 50/74 22/31
Winners 61 62
Unforced errors 48 55
Total points won 195 194
Match duration: Five hours and nine minutes
(Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru
Edditing by Toby Davis)
