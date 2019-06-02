Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Stan Wawrinka - match stats

June 2 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Swiss Stan Wawrinka's

7-6(6) 5-7 6-4 3-6 8-6 victory over Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas

in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday (prefix denotes

seeding):



6-Tsitsipas 24-Wawrinka

Aces 3 16

Double faults 6 3

Break points won 5/27 5/14

Net points won 50/74 22/31

Winners 61 62

Unforced errors 48 55

Total points won 195 194

Match duration: Five hours and nine minutes



