Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Stan Wawrinka
June 2 (Reuters) - A look at the records of Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas and Swiss Stan Wawrinka before their fourth-round match at the French Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):
6-STEFANOS TSITSIPAS
Age: 20
ATP Ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 6)
Grand Slam titles: 0
2018 French Open performance: Second round
Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2019)
Tsitsipas began his French Open campaign with a convincing win over German Maximilian Marterer, before the Greek youngster was tested by Bolivia's Hugo Dellien and Serbia' Filip Krajinovic.
Tsitsipas stepped up his clay court season with a title triumph in Estoril, followed by a run to the Madrid Open final where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.
24-STAN WAWRINKA
Age: 34
ATP Ranking: 28 (Highest ranking: 3)
Grand Slam titles: 3 (2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, 2016 U.S. Open)
2018 French Open performance: First round
Best French Open performance: Winner (2015)
Wawrinka kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a hard-fought win over Slovak Jozef Kovalík before showing signs of his brilliant best to put away Cristian Garin and Grigor Dimitrov for a last-16 spot.
Heading into Paris, the Swiss reached the Madrid Open quarter-finals before suffering early exits in Rome and Geneva. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)