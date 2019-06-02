Tennis-Stefanos Tsitsipas v Stan Wawrinka

6-STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Age: 20

ATP Ranking: 6 (Highest ranking: 6)

Grand Slam titles: 0

2018 French Open performance: Second round

Best French Open performance: Fourth round (2019)

Tsitsipas began his French Open campaign with a convincing win over German Maximilian Marterer, before the Greek youngster was tested by Bolivia's Hugo Dellien and Serbia' Filip Krajinovic.

Tsitsipas stepped up his clay court season with a title triumph in Estoril, followed by a run to the Madrid Open final where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

24-STAN WAWRINKA

Age: 34

ATP Ranking: 28 (Highest ranking: 3)

Grand Slam titles: 3 (2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, 2016 U.S. Open)

2018 French Open performance: First round

Best French Open performance: Winner (2015)

Wawrinka kicked off his Roland Garros campaign with a hard-fought win over Slovak Jozef Kovalík before showing signs of his brilliant best to put away Cristian Garin and Grigor Dimitrov for a last-16 spot.

Heading into Paris, the Swiss reached the Madrid Open quarter-finals before suffering early exits in Rome and Geneva. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)