Tennis-U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu

Open on Saturday (prefix number denotes seeding):

15-BIANCA ANDREESCU

Age: 19

WTA ranking: 15

Grand Slam titles: 1

2019 WTA titles: 3

2018 U.S. Open performance: First qualifying round

Best U.S. Open performance: Champion (2019)

ROAD TO FINAL:

First round: Katie Volynets (U.S.) 6-2 6-4

Second round: Kirsten Flipkens (Belgium) 6-3 7-5

Third round: 19-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6-4 6-4

Fourth round: Taylor Townsend (U.S.) 6-1 4-6 6-2

Quarter-finals: 25-Elise Mertens (Belgium) 3-6 6-2 6-3

Semi-finals: 13-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) 7-6(3) 7-5

Final: 8-Serena Williams (U.S.) 6-3 7-5

- Won her first Grand Slam title in just her fourth main draw appearance, a feat only previously accomplished by Monica Seles at Roland Garros 1990.

- Became the second Canadian woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the Open Era following Eugenie Bouchard, who finished runner-up at Wimbledon 2014.

- Became the first teenager to play in the U.S. Open final since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She is the first teenage Grand Slam champion since Maria Sharapova at the 2006 U.S. Open and at 19 years and two months the youngest since Svetlana Kuznetsova at the 2004 U.S. Open.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Andreescu leads Serena Williams 2-0

2019 Andreescu d Williams 3-1 retired (Toronto, hard)

2019 Andreescu d Williams 6-3 7-5 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru and Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)