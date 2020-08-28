Open, which begins on Monday.

PRIZE MONEY

Tennis Tennis-List of U.S. Open women's singles champions AN HOUR AGO

Men's/women's singles winner: $3 million

Men's/women's singles runner-up: $1.5 million

Total prize pot: $39 million

SHOWCOURTS

Spectators will not be allowed to attend matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- Arthur Ashe Stadium

Capacity: 23,771

The stadium is named after Arthur Ashe, who won the men's singles title at the U.S. Open in 1968, the Australian Open in 1970 and Wimbledon in 1975.

- Louis Armstrong Stadium

Capacity: 14,053

The arena was opened during the 2018 U.S. Open to replace the 1978 stadium of the same name. It has a retractable roof, the largest of its kind among number two stadiums at Grand Slam venues.

- Grandstand

Capacity: 8,125

The court made its debut on the first day of the 2016 U.S. Open.

TOP SEEDS

Men's singles

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)

3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)

6-Matteo Berrettini (Italy)

Women's singles

1-Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic)

2-Sofia Kenin (U.S.)

3-Serena Williams (U.S.)

4-Naomi Osaka (Japan)

5-Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

6-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

MOST CHAMPIONSHIP TITLES

Men's singles

Before 1968: 7 - Bill Tilden (U.S.), William Larned (U.S.), Richard Sears (U.S.)

Open Era: 5 - Roger Federer (Switzerland), Pete Sampras (U.S.), Jimmy Connors (U.S.)

Women's singles

Before 1968: 8 - Molla Mallory (U.S.)

Open Era: 6 - Serena Williams (U.S.), Chris Evert (U.S.)

YOUNGEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - Pete Sampras (U.S) (1990): Aged 19 years, 28 days

Women's singles - Tracy Austin (U.S) (1979): Aged 16 years, 8 months, 28 days

OLDEST CHAMPION

Men's singles - William Larned (U.S.) (1911): Aged 38 years, 8 months, 3 days

Women's singles - Molla Mallory (U.S.) (1926): Aged 42 years, 5 months, 27 days

SERVING RECORDS

Most aces in a tournament (since 1991)

Men's singles: 144 - Pete Sampras (U.S.) in 2002

Women's singles: 70 - Serena Williams (U.S.) in 1999

Most aces in a match (since 1991)

Men's singles: 61 - Ivo Karlovic (Croatia) in 2016

Women's singles: 18 - Serena Williams in 2016 and 2018, Venus Williams in 2015 (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Tennis With no Nishikori, Asia brings few threats in men's U.S. Open draw AN HOUR AGO