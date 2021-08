Tennis

Tennis video - Andy Murray out of Winston-Salem Open losing to Frances Tiafoe in the second round

Andy Murray is out of Winston-Salem Open after losing to Frances Tiafoe in the second round. Murray, who is currently ranked 114 in the world, admitted after the straight sets defeat on Tuesday night that he is struggling to find any consistency to his game. Tiafoe will play Thiago Monteiro in the round of 16. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

