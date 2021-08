Tennis

Tennis video - Dan Evans sees off Lucas Pouille to go through to the third round of the Winston-Salem Open

Dan Evans sees off Lucas Pouille to go through to the third round of the Winston-Salem Open. The Brit, who is seeded number three for the tournament, ended his four-match losing streak against the Frenchman in a three-set battle on Tuesday. Evans faces Richard Gasquet in the last 16. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:44, 25 minutes ago