Tennis

Tennis video highlights - Alexander Zverev beats out Matteo Berrettini to win Madrid Masters

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Alexander Zverev underlined his credentials as a French Open title contender with a battling 6-7(8) 6-4 6-3 victory over Italian Matteo Berrettini to claim his fourth Masters 1000 crown and second Madrid Open title. Germany's Zverev, conqueror of claycourt specialists Rafa Nadal and Dominic Thiem en route to the final, dropped his first set of the tournament.

00:01:49, an hour ago