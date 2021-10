Tennis

Tennis video highlights - Andy Murray suffers straight-sets defeat to Casper Ruud at ATP San Diego

Video credit: Amazon Prime Video. Former world No. 1 Andy Murray suffered a straight-sets defeat at the hands of world No. 10 Casper Ruud to be eliminated in the second round of the San Diego Open on Thursday. The Norwegian Ruud won 7-5 6-4 and will now meet Italian Lorenzo Sonego in the quarter-finals.

00:01:37, an hour ago