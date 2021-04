Tennis

Tennis video highlights - Novak Djokovic crashes out to Aslan Karatsev in shock at Serbia Open

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Aslan Karatsev claimed the 'best win of his career' with a 7-5 4-6 6-4 win over world number one Novak Djokovic at the Serbia Open, and the Serb was left incredibly frustrated with his game ahead of the French Open. Djokovic has admitted that he must play a lot better to have a chance of competing for the title at Roland Garros.

00:01:30, 27 minutes ago