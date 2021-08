Tennis

Tennis video - 'I almost broke my hand!' - Daniil Medvedev furious after hitting camera, kicks lens

Credit: Amazon Prime Video. Daniil Medvedev was left fuming in the second set of his 2-6 6-3 6-3 loss to compatriot Andrey Rublev at the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati, USA on Saturday. While chasing down a baseline shot from Rublev, Medvedev crashed into an on court TV camera. He kicked the camera in frustration, then complained he "nearly broke his hand".

