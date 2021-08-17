Tennis

Tennis video - 'No one has made vaccine mandatory so I haven't done it' - Stefanos Tsitsipas

World number three Stefanos Tsitsipas said he would only get vaccinated against the coronavirus if it becomes mandatory to play tennis. Speaking at the pre-tournament press conference in Cinicinnati, the 23-year-old from Greece said, "I haven't...no one has told me anything. No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated so far. At some point I will have to, I'm pretty sure about it."

00:00:24, 3 hours ago