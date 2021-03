Tennis

Tennis video: Novak Djokovic celebrates world number one record - 'A special day for Serbia'

Hundreds of Novak Djokovic supporters staged boisterous street celebrations after the Serb became the sole record-holder for most weeks as the men's world No. 1 on Monday. Djokovic topped the ATP rankings for a combined 311 weeks, surpassing Roger Federer’s tally of 310. Djokovic and his family joined fireworks in front of their restaurant in the new part of Belgrade.

00:01:16, Yesterday at 21:43