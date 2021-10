Tennis

Tennis video - San Diego highlights: Cameron Norrie eases past Denis Shapovalov to reach San Diego semis

Cameron Norrie advanced to the semi-finals of the San Diego Open after beating number four seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets on Friday. Briton Norrie broke in Shapovalov's last two service games of the first set and tamed the Canadian's serve twice more in the second before sealing a 6-3, 6-1 victory with a love game. (Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

00:00:56, 41 minutes ago