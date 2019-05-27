Tennis-Yannick Hanfmann v Rafa Nadal - match stats

May 27 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's

6-2 6-1 6-3 victory over German Yannick Hanfmann in the first

round of the French Open on Monday (prefix denotes seeding):



Hanfmann 2-Nadal

Aces 2 5

Double faults 2 2

Break points won 0/4 6/10

Net points won 13/23 9/14

Winners 20 25

Unforced errors 34 16

Total points won 58 94

Match duration: One hour and 57 minutes



(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

