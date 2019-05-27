Tennis-Yannick Hanfmann v Rafa Nadal - match stats
May 27 (Reuters) - Key statistics from Spaniard Rafa Nadal's 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory over German Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the French Open on Monday (prefix denotes seeding): Hanfmann 2-Nadal Aces 2 5 Double faults 2 2 Break points won 0/4
Hanfmann 2-Nadal
Aces 2 5
Double faults 2 2
Break points won 0/4 6/10
Net points won 13/23 9/14
Winners 20 25
Unforced errors 34 16
Total points won 58 94
Match duration: One hour and 57 minutes
(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)
