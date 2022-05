Tennis

Thanasi Kokkinakis sees off Fabio Fognini 6-4 6-3 in Geneva Open first round

World no. 85 Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia saw off former world no. 9 Fabio Fognini of Italy in straight sets - 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 28 minutes in the first round of the Geneva Open on Tuesday. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:03, an hour ago