‘Thank you for existing’ - Naomi Osaka leads tennis tributes to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greatest players and an athlete of global renown, was killed at age 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven on board.

And Osaka, 22, took to social media to post a heartfelt tribute to Bryant, thanking him for checking up on her during difficult times and adding that she felt “lucky enough to have known you.”

Those sentiments were echoed across the tennis world, with Rod Laver, Kim Clijsters, Rafael Nadal and Sloane Stephens amongst those to take to social media to pay tribute to Bryant.

Novak Djokovic posted on Instagram, saying his heart truly mourned for friend and mentor Djokovic.

Bryant won five NBA championships for the Lakers and amassed a number of accolades.

He was the NBA's Most Valuable Player in 2007-08, a 15-time All-NBA selection, 18-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive team member. He twice was named the MVP of the NBA Finals and was the All-Star Game MVP four times.

With additional reporting Reuters