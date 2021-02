Tennis

'That's as bad as it gets for me' - Nick Kyrgios hits back at 'very strange cat' Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has responded to Novak Djokovic after the world number one said he had no respect for the Australian off the court. The comments came from Kyrgios after both players won through in straight sets at the Australian Open and represents an escalation of the growing feud between the pair. Watch the Australian Open on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:01:17, 354 views, 2 hours ago