The best moments from day six at the French Open

Johanna Konta continued her fine French Open run with a 6-2 6-1 victory over Viktoria Kuzmova, making her the first British woman through to the fourth round since 1983.

Rafael Nadal dropped his first set of the tournament but recovered to beat David Goffin in four while Roger Federer also had a tough third set in a 6-3 6-1 7-6 (8) victory over young Norwegian Casper Ruud.

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova was the big casualty, losing 6-3 6-3 to in-form Petra Martic, and former champion Garbine Muguruza defeated ninth seed Elina Svitolina.

Federer’s victory over Ruud came in his 400th grand slam match. The 37-year-old is the first player ever to play 400 singles matches at the slams – boasting 345 wins and 55 losses.

Birthday blues

Lesia Tsurenko had an excellent Friday, finishing off a second-round victory over Aleksandra Krunic 11-9 in the deciding set. Her Thursday, when the match began, was not so positive, with the Ukrainian experiencing a birthday-related crisis. “I think the main mental problem yesterday was that I had a birthday, and I’m now 30, and I had so many things in my head that I would say it was one of the worst days of my life,” said Tsurenko.

Fallen seeds

Women: Karolina Pliskova (2), Elina Svitolina (9), Belinda Bencic (15), Elise Mertens (20), Carla Suarez Navarro (28).

Men: Lucas Pouille (22), David Goffin (27), Laslo Djere (31).

Who’s up next?

Naomi Osaka will hope to avoid another thriller when she faces Katerina Siniakova in the third round on Saturday after losing the first set in both her opening two matches.

Serena Williams faces an intriguing clash against young American Sofia Kenin while defending champion Simona Halep meets Tsurenko.

Novak Djokovic takes on Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso and Stan Wawrinka and Stefanos Tsitsipas will both look to capitalise on winning positions against Grigor Dimitrov and Filip Krajinovic, respectively, in matches postponed overnight.