'The difference is huge' - Karatsev on Djokovic's level

Aslan Karatsev admitted that the difference in the level of tennis between him and Novak Djokovic was "really big," after the Russian ended his debut Australian Open campaign with a semi-finals defeat to the Serbian on Friday. The unprecedented 2021 edition of the Australian Open runs from February 8 until February 21 and Eurosport has all the best action from Melbourne.

