We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.
For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?
In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.
How does it work?
With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.
The schedule
- Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
- Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
- Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final
- Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
- Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
- Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
- Sunday 07/07 - Women's result
Let's get cracking!
Roger Federer v Boris Becker
Rafael Nadal v John McEnroe
Novak Djokovic v Rod Laver
Bjorn Borg v Pete Sampras
