We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.

The schedule

Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals

Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals

Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final

Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result

Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals

Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final

Sunday 07/07 - Women's result

Let's get cracking!

Roger Federer v Boris Becker

Rafael Nadal v John McEnroe

Novak Djokovic v Rod Laver

Bjorn Borg v Pete Sampras

