Tennis

Federer? Nadal? Djokovic? - Vote for the greatest men's player of all time

Eurosport Cup: Greatest Men's Champion

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

We would like to welcome to you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.

The schedule

  • Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
  • Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
  • Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final
  • Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
  • Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
  • Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
  • Sunday 07/07 - Women's result

Let's get cracking!

Roger Federer v Boris Becker

Roger Federer v Boris Becker
Roger Federer
Boris Becker

Rafael Nadal v John McEnroe

Rafael Nadal v John McEnroe
Rafael Nadal
John McEnroe

Novak Djokovic v Rod Laver

Novak Djokovic v Rod Laver
Novak Djokovic
Rod Laver

Bjorn Borg v Pete Sampras

Bjorn Borg v Pete Sampras
Bjorn Borg
Pete Sampras
