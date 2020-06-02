We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.

The schedule

Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals

Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals

Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final

Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result

Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals

Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final

Sunday 07/07 - Women's result

Now it gets really interesting, it's semi-final time.

Roger Federer v Pete Sampras

Poll Roger Federer v Pete Sampras Roger Federer Pete Sampras

Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic

Poll Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic

