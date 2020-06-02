Tennis

Federer? Nadal? Djokovic? - Semi-final vote for the greatest men's champion ever

Eurosport Cup: Greatest Men's Champion

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

4 HOURS AGO

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.

The schedule

  • Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
  • Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
  • Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final
  • Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
  • Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
  • Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
  • Sunday 07/07 - Women's result

Now it gets really interesting, it's semi-final time.

Roger Federer v Pete Sampras

Poll
Roger Federer v Pete Sampras
Roger Federer
Pete Sampras

Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic

Poll
Rafael Nadal v Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
