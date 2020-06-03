We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

Tennis Federer 'not even the second best player ever', says Cash 3 HOURS AGO

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.

The schedule

It's time for the big one.

Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic

Poll Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Novak Djokovic

Tennis 'Big Three' join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice 4 HOURS AGO