Tennis

Federer or Djokovic? The Final: Vote for the greatest men's champion ever

Eurosport Cup men's final

Image credit: Eurosport

ByEurosport
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

Tennis

Federer 'not even the second best player ever', says Cash

3 HOURS AGO

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. Between Monday and Wednesday we will look at the men before moving to the women between Thursday and Saturday.

The schedule

  • Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
  • Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
  • Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final
  • Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
  • Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
  • Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
  • Sunday 07/07 - Women's result

It's time for the big one.

Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic

Poll
Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic
Roger Federer
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

'Big Three' join #BlackoutTuesday campaign against racial injustice

4 HOURS AGO
Tennis

QUIZ: All Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam wins

4 HOURS AGO
