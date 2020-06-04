Tennis

Result: Djokovic crushes Federer, voted greatest men’s champion ever

Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has been overwhelmingly voted the greatest men’s champion in Open Era history by Eurosport readers.

The sensational Serb saw off Roger Federer in a one-sided final, having earlier knocked out Rafael Nadal and Rod Laver.

Tennis

'I don't like your serve at all' - How Becker became Djokovic's coach

3 HOURS AGO

When the vote was concluded at 18:15 on Thursday May 4, Djokovic had collected the lion's share of the 900,289 votes cast. In tennis terms, it was about 6-0 6-1.

Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles, three short of Roger Federer’s record haul.

But the 32-year-old leads their head-to-head, something that Pat Cash used as evidence when claiming Federer wasn’t "even the second greatest in his own era". Rafael Nadal also has the edge over Federer.

Not that Federer will be too concerned. We’re quite sure it takes more than this to ruffle a 20-time major winner…

The vote was held in conjunction with when Roland Garros should have been held, with the women’s vote kicking off on Thursday and running until Sunday.

The schedule

  • Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
  • Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
  • Wednesday 03/06 - Men's Final
  • Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
  • Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
  • Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
  • Sunday 07/07 - Women's result
Related Topics
Tennis
