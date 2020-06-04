Tennis

Serena? Navratilova? Sharapova? Vote for the greatest women's champion ever

Vote for the greatest women's champion ever

ByEurosport
an hour ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

Tennis

Blake: 2015 police attack will be with me 'for the rest of my life'

5 HOURS AGO

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. After running the men's vote from Monday to Wednesday, it's the turn of the women with the latest vote running from Thursday to Sunday. Scroll down and vote below!

The schedule

  • Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
  • Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
  • Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final
  • Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
  • Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
  • Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
  • Sunday 07/07 - Women's result

Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova

Poll
Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova
Serena Williams
Maria Sharapova

Martina Navratilova v Monica Seles

Poll
Martina Navratilova v Monica Seles
Martina Navratilova
Monica Seles

Steffi Graf v Justine Henin

Poll
Steffi Graf v Justine Henin
Steffi Graf
Justine Henin

Chris Evert v Billie Jean King

Poll
Chris Evert v Billie Jean King
Chris Evert
Billie Jean King
Tennis

Coco Gauff protest speech: We must change now

5 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Ivanisevic: Federer may never win another Grand Slam tournament

5 HOURS AGO
What's On (2)

