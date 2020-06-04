We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.

For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?

Tennis Blake: 2015 police attack will be with me 'for the rest of my life' 5 HOURS AGO

In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.

How does it work?

With a new format comes a new structure. After running the men's vote from Monday to Wednesday, it's the turn of the women with the latest vote running from Thursday to Sunday. Scroll down and vote below!

The schedule

Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova

Poll Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova Serena Williams Maria Sharapova

Martina Navratilova v Monica Seles

Poll Martina Navratilova v Monica Seles Martina Navratilova Monica Seles

Steffi Graf v Justine Henin

Poll Steffi Graf v Justine Henin Steffi Graf Justine Henin

Chris Evert v Billie Jean King

Poll Chris Evert v Billie Jean King Chris Evert Billie Jean King

Tennis Coco Gauff protest speech: We must change now 5 HOURS AGO