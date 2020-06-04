Vote for the greatest women's champion ever
We would like to welcome you back to the Eurosport Cup. Over the coming weeks we will settle a series of debates thanks to you, the readers.
For the fifth topic we're going to be doing something a little bit different: Who is the greatest tennis champion ever?
In conjunction with when Roland-Garros should have been held we are going to look at singles champions, specifically in the Open Era.
How does it work?
With a new format comes a new structure. After running the men's vote from Monday to Wednesday, it's the turn of the women with the latest vote running from Thursday to Sunday. Scroll down and vote below!
The schedule
- Monday 01/06 - Men's Quarter-finals
- Tuesday 02/06 - Men's Semi-finals
- Wednesday 03/06 - Men's final
- Thursday 04/06 - Women's Quarter-finals and Men's result
- Friday 05/06 - Women's Semi-finals
- Saturday 06/06 - Women's Final
- Sunday 07/07 - Women's result
Serena Williams v Maria Sharapova
Martina Navratilova v Monica Seles
Steffi Graf v Justine Henin
Chris Evert v Billie Jean King
