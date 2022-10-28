Ashleigh Barty has explained what led to her shock decision to retire from tennis aged just 25 as the reigning world No.1.

Barty won three Grand Slam titles in three years between 2019 and 2022, but called time on her career in March after clinching the Australian Open crown.

Although the triumph on home turf in Melbourne was the last of the Australian’s career, she pointed to her victory at Wimbledon in 2021 as the turning point.

“Winning Wimbledon was the single thing I wanted my whole career,’’ Barty told News Corp.

“But after that feat, in June 2021, the fire died inside.”

In her new book ‘My Dream Time’, Barty divulges further details about that period.

“I don’t know what I’m playing for anymore. I think I’m done,” she says.

“I have got nothing left, no spark.”

Despite saying she lost her drive after winning Wimbledon, Barty went on to win bronze in the Olympic mixed doubles, as well as triumphing at the Cincinnati Open and Adelaide International.

She then became the first Australian woman to win the Australian Open in 44 years in January, taking the title without dropping a set.

Barty achieved those feats in the knowledge that her time in tennis would soon be up and she was therefore relieved of some pressure, and she has no plans of re-entering the sport.

“The last six or seven months of my life have been everything I have ever wanted,” Barty said.

“I’m loving the way my life is at the moment. I won’t even be estranged from the tennis world... but I just won’t be out there for me.’’

