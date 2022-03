Tennis

'The hardest match in my life emotionally' - Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on tennis during Russia invasion

"It was the hardest match in my life emotionally and what I felt inside," Dayana Yastremska told Eurosport about her feelings continuing to play with Ukraine having been invaded by Russia. "There are no words to describe because, as I said on the court, my heart stays in Ukraine and my mind has to be on court and fighting."

